Pettai Urban Primary Health Centre gets operation theatre

July 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Urban Primary Health Centre at Pettai near Tirunelveli has got one more medical facility - an operation theatre.

Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju on Wednesday inaugurated the operation theatre which has been established on an outlay of ₹1.03 crore.

Since a minimum of 250 patients come to the UPHC for treatment every day and about 60 get admitted every month as in-patients, the State government sanctioned a poly clinic to the UPHC. Specialists visit the hospital on fixed days: General Medicine on Mondays; Obstetrics and Gynaecology on Tuesdays; Paediatrics on Wednesdays; Ophthalmology and Physiotherapy on Thursdays; Dermatology and Dentistry on Fridays; and Psychiatry on Saturdays. Now, surgical intervention can also be done here.

As this UPHC is situated in a thickly-populated area, the number of patients coming to the hospital is high and is always on the rise.

After inaugurating the operation theatre, Mr. Saravanan and Mr. Raju distributed nutritious supplement kit to pregnant women. Joint Director of Public Health Rajendran, City Health Officer Saroja and Assistant Commissioner of Tirunelveli Zone Venkatraman were present.

