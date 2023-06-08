Pettai, Korampallam ITIs get technology development centres with modern equipment

June 08, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the technology development centres created in the Industrial Training Institutes in Pettai near here and at Korampallam in Thoothukudi district through videoconferencing on Thursday.

Funded by TATA Technologies, the technology development centres with most-modern equipment have been established in 22 government ITIs across Tamil Nadu including the ITIs in Pettai and Korampallam.

Under this initiative, four new courses – Advanced CNC Machine Technician, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier – Mechanical, Manufacturing Process Control and Automation and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician – have been introduced to fulfil the current market demand.

“With this, 128 additional students can be admitted in this ITI who can be trained in modern technology to get employment immediately after the end of their studies. Moreover, other students can also be trained in these modern machineries through long-term or short-term programmes if they opted for,” District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy was present.

In Korampallam ITI in Thoothukudi, Robotics, 3D Printing Technology and Electric Vehicle Fabrication programmes have been introduced under this initiative.

“Since the production lines of automobile manufacturing units have been automated with robots, the courses being introduced in ITI will equip the students with the newer employable technologies. The new facilities will be extended to the ITIs at Nagalaapuram, Veppalodai and Tiruchendur also,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

