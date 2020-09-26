Petrol pump run by cooperative credit society inaugurated

Dindigul

26 September 2020 17:30 IST

Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan and Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju inaugurated a

petrol bunk run by Poothampatti Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society, here on Friday.

The Cooperation Minister said that there are currently 41 petrol bunks run by the cooperative societies across the State. Ten additional petrol bunks will be inaugurated soon, he said.

During the lockdown period from April 1 to August 31, the sales at the 41 petrol bunks was ₹124.72 crore, said the Minister.

The Ministers also inaugurated new buildings at a cost of ₹1.64 crore and issued loans to farmers, self help groups and the differently abled.

Mr. Sreenivasan said that 261 self help groups in Dindigul were sanctioned loans worth ₹1.59 crore from May 8 to September 15.

District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi was also present during the event.