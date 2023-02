February 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

A Molotov cocktail was hurled at a house at Mela Anupanadi under Teppakulam police station limits on Monday evening. However, no one was injured, the police said. One M. Manirathinam of Chinna Kanmoi and V. Parthasarathy of Mela Anupanadi, along with three others, hurled a bottle filled with petrol at the house of one Saravana Kumar at 5.15 p.m. The police said Manirathinam had enmity with Saravanakumar. Teppakulam police have arrested Manirathinam and Parthasarathy.