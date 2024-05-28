Petitions submitted to Madurai colleges seeking to implement 5% reservation for differently abled students

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled Caregivers (TARATDAC) handed over petitions to some of the major educational institutions in the district on Tuesday requesting them to implement various benefits for the education of differently abled students as mandated by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The members said that they reminded the college administrations of the Government Order passed by the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons to exempt the differently abled students from paying admission fees, tuition fees, examination fees and to implement the 5% reservation for such students from the current academic year.

“Even in many government and government-aided colleges, the benefits meant for the differently abled students are taken lightly and some colleges even blatantly refuse to implement them. This not only is a burden to the students but also discourages many from continuing their education,” said A. Balamurugan, district secretary, TARATDAC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many differently abled students who were not able to complete their education owing to various reasons like their disability, economic struggles and others, have ended up in menial paying jobs, he added.

“We struggle so much for their education with the hope that at least this would qualify them for jobs with a decent salary which would lift their lives up,” he said.

Mr. Balamurugan said that on the first day they visited colleges like Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, The American College, Lady Doak College and Fatima College requesting them to implement the 5% reservation for differently abled students immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.