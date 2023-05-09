Petitions seeking basic amenities pile up at grievance redressal meeting

May 09, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Petitions seeking basic amenities piled up during the Corporation grievances redressal meeting held at Zone V here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Zonal Chairperson V. Suveetha and Assistant Commissioner A.W Syed Musthafa Kamal.

Sixty-eight petitions were received in the meeting, stated a press release.

K. Muniyandi, vice-president of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Arunthathiyar Residents Welfare Association, charged that over 400 families residing in Dr Ambedkar Nagar in ward 100 are deprived of basic amenities.

“We have not had the privilege of commuting on proper roads for the past several decades. The four main roads and over 20 cross roads have remained in the worst condition possible for years now. It is the same streets politicians tread seeking votes and promising of a better future, all to be forgotten once elections are over,” he said.

He added that as the Corporation officials cite “lack of funds as a reason stopping them from providing basic amenities.”

Lamenting that the ward is completely “neglected” by the Corporation, he petitioned for an underground drainage system, storm water drains and as a quick fix to at least level the slushy carriageways.

DMK Councillor 97 R. Sivashakthi petitioned the panel to take preventive measures to take up survey of the Paanakulam kanmoi in Tirupparankundram in order to avoid any encroachments. “The issue of non-functioning street lights has been plaguing the ward for several months. There are at least 100 street lights that need repair at any given point in time. When asked, the contractors only state lame excuses and lack of tools. This puts at stake the safety of residents,” she charged.

Further, representatives from Thiru Nagar petitioned for the second time requesting for a burial ground in ward 94. “This is our 15-year request. Why are we forced to travel 10 km away for this purpose when a Corporation-owned land has been identified on Vilacheri road?,” asked Nalla Mohamed, secretary of Madurai Thiru Nagar Jama Masjid.

With a similar request, representatives from Diocese of Madurai-Ramnad Tirunagar Pastorate CSI Grace Church cited that over 300 poor families offer prayers at the church. “The burial ground near Vilacheri has no space left and the need for a burial ground has arisen. We believe land belonging to corporation is available at Harveypatti which can be put to use for this purpose,” said Rev. D. Sam Prabhu, church chairman. The corporation officials assured to look into the issue.