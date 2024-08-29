Petitions on Manjolai tea plantation workers issue referred to Special Bench

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the High Court Registry to place a batch of public interest litigation petitions relating to Manjolai tea plantation workers issue before the Special Bench hearing cases related to environmental issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the core issue that arose for consideration was regarding rehabilitation of the workers. The area is a Tiger reserve. It is a fit case to be heard by the Forest Bench, the court said.

Taking into account that the Centre was also made a party to the petitions, the court directed the Centre to file its response to the batch of petitions and directed the matter to be listed before the Forest Bench after two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing the batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought relief for the plantation workers. The petitioners sought rehabilitation measures and to safeguard the livelihood of the workers. The tea plantation workers worked at the Manjolai Tea Estate under Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation.

A total of 8,374 acres of land was leased to the company for a period of 99 years by Singampatti Zamin in 1929. The 99-year lease period will be over in 2028. However, the company has taken steps to vacate the estate before the end of the lease period. The entire area is now a reserve forest.

In a status report submitted to the court, Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation said that the area leased out to Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, where Manjolai tea estate is located, cannot be taken over as the entire area had been notified a reserve forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.