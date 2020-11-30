Petitions for and against ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ dominate grievance meet

The concluding event of the yatra is to be oragnised at Tiruchendur

Opposing permission for conducting the BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in the district and demanding permission for the same, members of various groups submitted petition during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held here on Monday.

While members of Confederation of Thoothukudi District Anti-Fascist Organisations submitted petition against allowing the yatra in the district, the Hindu Ilaignar Munnani demanded permission for the same.

The Confederation members, in their petition, said the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, being organised from Tiruttani for “political reasons and getting political gains” should not be allowed in the district, which was known for its communal and religious harmony. “Speakers at this event were making ‘objectionable remarks’ which would drive a wedge among people following different faiths,” they said.

Hence, the district administration should not give permission for ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Thoothukudi district, particularly for organising the concluding event at Tiruchendur, they said.

The Hindu Ilaignar Munnani, however, said the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, which was being organised following the derogatory remarks made by a few against ‘kanda sashti kavasam’ and Hindu deities, should be allowed as the ‘yatra’ was aimed at supporting the ‘kanda sashti kavasam’.

Other requests

A group of villagers from Kattaalankulam submitted petition demanding the cancellation of ‘patta’ given to an individual reportedly inside a temple in the hamlet. Though appropriate order had already been issued by the Collector for cancellation of the ‘patta’, the revenue officials had not executed the instruction. Hence, steps should be initiated for cancellation of the ‘patta’, the petitioners said.

DMK area secretary Paulraj of Thangammalpuram submitted a petition seeking re-laying of roads and installation of street lights in the village.