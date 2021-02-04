Madurai

Petitions filed by DMK MLA closed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed two petitions filed by former DMK MLA M. Appavu. He had sought a direction to the State to release water from Pechiparai dam through Radhapuram channel so that 52 ponds in the area could be filled.

He had also sought a direction to the State to release water from Manimuthar dam as special supply to ponds in Nanguneri, Radhapuram and Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district and Sattankulam and Udangudi in Thoothukudi district.

The State submitted that government orders had been passed in this regard. Taking cognisance of the submissions, a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi closed the public interest litigation petitions.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 9:38:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/petitions-filed-by-dmk-mla-closed/article33752692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY