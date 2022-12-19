Petitioners seek restoration of power connection which was disconnected on false charge

December 19, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A family from Noothalapuram village near Nilakottai stage dharna at Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

A family of nine petitioned Dindigul Collector S. Visakan on Monday seeking to restore power connection to their house which was disconnected on false charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Veerasingam, a resident of Noothalapuram village in Nilakottai taluk, said that he had been paying property tax diligently. “Yet, TANGEDCO officials had taken away the meter box about four months back stating that the property tax receipts were bogus. How can it be so as it was issued at a government office only?” he asked.

He added that the family had two toddlers and two school-going children. “It has become difficult to be at home without power connection, especially at night. Despite requesting the TANGEDCO officials to conduct proper inspection, no action has been taken and we are left to suffer,” he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector directed the officials to look into the issue at the earliest.

Meanwhile, R. Subbiah, a representative of a 42-house patta owners, submitted a petition seeking patta transfer involving subdivision of land in Seelapadi village in Dindigul Taluk.

They said that they have been seeking patta transfer since 2012 and no action has been taken despite submitting the original parent document of the properties in 2014 as asked by the officials.

Fifteen months have passed since the District Revenue Officer conducted an inspection, yet the issue has not been resolved, they said in their petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US