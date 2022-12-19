Petitioners seek restoration of power connection which was disconnected on false charge

December 19, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A family of nine petitioned Dindigul Collector S. Visakan on Monday seeking to restore power connection to their house which was disconnected on false charges.

M. Veerasingam, a resident of Noothalapuram village in Nilakottai taluk, said that he had been paying property tax diligently. “Yet, TANGEDCO officials had taken away the meter box about four months back stating that the property tax receipts were bogus. How can it be so as it was issued at a government office only?” he asked.

He added that the family had two toddlers and two school-going children. “It has become difficult to be at home without power connection, especially at night. Despite requesting the TANGEDCO officials to conduct proper inspection, no action has been taken and we are left to suffer,” he charged.

The Collector directed the officials to look into the issue at the earliest.

Meanwhile, R. Subbiah, a representative of a 42-house patta owners, submitted a petition seeking patta transfer involving subdivision of land in Seelapadi village in Dindigul Taluk.

They said that they have been seeking patta transfer since 2012 and no action has been taken despite submitting the original parent document of the properties in 2014 as asked by the officials.

Fifteen months have passed since the District Revenue Officer conducted an inspection, yet the issue has not been resolved, they said in their petition.