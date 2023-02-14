Petitioner issued free house within hours on Collector’s order

February 14, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Within hours after an elderly woman, who was struggling to maintain her differently abled grandson, submitted a petition seeking a free house, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan issued an order allotted a dwelling unit in Anaiyur. on Monday.

In her petition, Latha from Keezha Tiruthangal, said that she was struggling to make both ends meet with the ₹1,500 monthly assistance received by her differently abled grandson. Both of them had to live on it besides paying ₹500 rent for the house. The woman said that due to her old age, she was also finding it difficult to take care of the 11-year-old boy.

The woman sought a free house and also admission for the boy in a special school.

Immediately, on hearing her plea at the grievance redress meeting, the Collector issued an order to allocate a house in the housing facility constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The key for the dwelling unit on the ground floor was handed over to the woman immediately.

Besides, the Collector ordered officials to admit the child in a special school and provide necessary treatment to him.