Petition seeks action against alleged misappropriation of panchayat funds

August 10, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that complained about alleged misappropriation of panchayat funds in Kavalapatti village in Palani in Dindigul district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by T. Periadurai of Kavalapatti in Palani. The petitioner alleged that the panchayat president Kamalaveni and the vice-president Sivakami were involved in embezzlement of the panchayat funds and sought a direction to the authorities to take action.

The petitioner said that false account statements had been prepared for the period from April 2020 to October 2021. It was stated in the account statements that the expenditure incurred for repairing damaged drinking water pipelines was to the tune of ₹13.08 lakh, but no work had been done.

Further, the panchayat president and the vice-president had also misappropriated the panchayat funds by stating false statements that they had spent ₹4.58 lakh for purchasing sanitary equipment, ₹8.17 lakh for purchasing fitting material for drinking water pipes, ₹3.50 lakh for cleaning drainage and ₹1.87 lakh for maintenance of motors, he said.

The petitioner said that he had made a detailed representation to the Additional Collector seeking a detailed inquiry into the issue. Though a show cause notice had been issued, there was no further progress made. The panchayat president and the vice-president were still continuing in their posts., he complained.

He sought a direction to restrain the panchayat president and vice-president from discharging their duties in the posts and sought disciplinary action be taken against them. He also sought a direction for the appointment of Block Development Officer as Special Officer of the panchayat till the disposal of the present PIL petition.

