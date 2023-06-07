Petition on elephant Arikomban referred to Special Bench hearing environmental cases

June 07, 2023 01:45 am | Updated June 06, 2023 11:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition pertaining to the translocation of the elephant ‘Arikomban’ to be placed before a Special Bench hearing cases related to environmental issues.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the petition filed by Rebecca Joseph of Ernakulam in Kerala to be placed before the Special Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to translocate Arikomban to a place that is known to the elephant rather than translocate to a territory unknown to it. She said that the elephant should be translocated to the Tamil Nadu forests bordering the Mathikettan Shola National Park in Kerala. The elephant’s usual movement pattern and life revolved around Chinnakanal, Anayirangal dam and the Mathikettan Shola National Park in Kerala, she said.

On Monday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a PIL petition filed by M. Gopal of Cumbum in Theni district after the court was informed by the State that the elephant had been tranquilised and would be translocated to the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

