Petition closed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court closed a petition that sought a direction to railway authorities to construct a railway overbridge in Kanniyakumari district across Nagercoil — Thiruvananthapuram railway line at North Peyankuzhi village connecting Nullivilai village panchayat road.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha observed that matters concerning construction of a bridge by the railways was purely a technical issue based on an assessment of ground reality. The court could not interfere in the policy domain of the railways in such matters, the judges said and closed the petition filed by S.M. Anthony Muthu of Nagercoil.