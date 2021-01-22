Petition closed

22 January 2021 22:20 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court closed a petition that sought a direction to authorities to regulate the functioning of autorickshaws in Madurai and take appropriate action against those violating traffic rules.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M.M. Sundresh took cognisance of the status report filed by the State that showed that adequate instructions were given to the authorities in all the districts to consider the imposition of either suspension or cancellation as against fine.

“Though a larger issue arises for giving a permanent solution, we are closing the writ petition, in view of the status report filed. We shall examine the larger issue in an appropriate case”, the judges said and closed the petition filed by activist Traffic Ramasamy. He had sought a direction to take stringent action against the autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules.