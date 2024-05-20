Petchipaarai dam water going waste into sea; Speaker Appavu appeals to Stalin to release water to Radhapuram channel

As hundreds of cusecs of water being released from Petchipaarai dam in neighbouring Kanniyakumari district after the recent downpour along the Western Ghats is going waste into the sea, Speaker M. Appavu has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give instructions to the Public Works Department officials to release it to fill 52 bone-dry tanks in Radhapuram taluk for drinking water and irrigation needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While a huge quantity of water is being released from Petchipaarai dam as its water level is about to reach the maximum storage level of 48 feet, over 15,000 acres of land in nearby Radhapuram taluk, a rain shadow region, is badly craving for water.

Since this entire region is situated close to the coastline, the intrusion of seawater into the land has already made the groundwater brackish and hence, it cannot be used for drinking purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the surplus water of the Kanniyakumari district, now being wasted into the sea, can be diverted to Radhapuram, it can be stored in 52 irrigation tanks in this taluk. When the late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj saw the surplus water of Petchipaarai dam going waste into the sea, he increased the height of the dam from 42 feet to 48 feet so as to give the extra 6 feet water (3.75 TMC water) to the dry region of Radhapuram by digging the 28.80-km-long Radhapuram channel.

Even though all 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram taluk are filled with Petchipaarai water, it will cause the depletion of only 1 TMC of water in the reservoir. Hence, Kamaraj issued an order stating that water from Petchipaarai dam should be released for Radhapuram channel whenever the reservoir has water for 42 feet against its maximum level of 48 feet. Subsequently, surplus water from Petchiparai dam would be released in Radhapuram channel by diverting the water at Nilapparai near Azhagappapuram in Kanniyakuamri district whenever the reservoir has storage of 42 feet.

The water being released in Radhapuram channel would fill 52 irrigation tanks that nourish 1,013 acres of land. Another 15,987 acres of land en-route would also get benefited from the water being released in the Radhapuram channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the Petchipaarai dam now has 45.41 feet water against its maximum level of 48 feet, 486 cusecs of influx was recorded on Monday (May 20) and 538 cusecs of water is released from the reservoir which is going waste into the sea. Hence, Mr. Appavu has submitted an appeal to Mr. Stalin seeking instructions to the PWD officials for releasing 150 cusecs of the Petchipaarai dam water being wasted now to Radhapuram channel via Thovalai channel to fill the 52 tanks and for reviving farming operations on 16,000 acres besides fulfilling drinking water needs.

When water was released in Radhapuram channel on June 16 last year following the government order, the release of water stopped within a week by PWD’s Water Resources Organisation officials following protests in East Kanniyakuamari district.

Even though the Government Order said water will be released for 15 days, it was stopped. And, the Petchipaarai dam’s surplus water was going waste into the sea even as most of the irrigation tanks in the district are about to reach the maximum storage level within a day or two.

“If 150 cusecs of this surplus water is released in Radhapuram channel for just 20 days, we can fill all 52 tanks. Since the dams of Kanniyakumari district now have satisfactory storage level, I have appealed to the Chief Minister for his intervention,” Mr. Appavu said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.