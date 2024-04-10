ADVERTISEMENT

Pesticides, beedi leaves seized, 2 held

April 10, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials have arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle ₹32 lakh-worth pesticides and beedi leaves from Kaayalpattinam, a coastal town near Tiruchendur in the district, to Sri Lanka.

 Sources in Department of Customs said surprise check was conducted in a mini cargo vehicle parked on Ettaiyapuram Road here on Wednesday following information about the smuggling of pesticides and beedi leaves to Sri Lanka. As the officials found 19,780 pesticide packets and 450 Kg beedi leaves in the mini lorry, they seized the vehicle along with the pesticides and the beedi leaves.

 They also picked-up Bose and Milton, both hailing from Inigo Nagar near Roach Park, for interrogation. The duo told the customs authorities that they, after loading the pesticides and beedi leaves from a private godown here, were taking it to Kaayalpattinam for smuggling it to Sri Lanka by boat. The customs officials also found that Bose and Milton had already been arrested in connection with smuggling of banned products to Sri Lanka.

 Further investigations are on.

