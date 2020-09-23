PESO fiat to cracker shops

Sivakasi

Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has issued a slew of precautionary measures for cracker shops to ensure safety.

In a statement, its Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, K. Sundaresan, said that the cracker shop licence holders should purchase and stock only authorised fireworks bought from licensed manufacturers.

“The fireworks stock should not exceed licensed quantity as a precautionary measure,” Mr. Sundaresan said.

‘No smoking’ boards should be prominently put up and shopkeepers should not block the emergency exit by placing goods, he added.

No electric wires should be in a suspended position in shop, but should be properly fixed. Circuit breaker should be installed in shops.

Similarly, no electrical appliances and generators should be in the vicinity.

The shopkeepers should periodically remove all the waste materials, including empty boxes, from the shop.

PESO has also advised the shopkeepers to stock colour matches, paper caps, roll caps separately.

Unloading of fireworks goods should be done during non-peak hours and only one vehicle should be allowed at a time.

Only non-alcoholic and non-smokers should be employed for loading and unloading activities.

Mr. Sundaresan said that no packing of gift boxes should not be done in shops. Similarly, they should not take up sealing of boxes using any electric power or flame.