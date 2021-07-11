PESO begins safety training programme for fireworks foremen

Sivakasi

11 July 2021 17:47 IST

With Deepavali around the corner, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has started safety training programme for foremen of fireworks units.

Its Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, K. Sundaresan, has planned weekly training sessions for a batch of 40-50 foremen at his office.

Advertising

Advertising

“Creating awareness on safety aspects has been a continuous process and we have been doing it before Deepavali for workers of all categories since 2017,” Mr. Sundaresan said.

Since the fireworks units have resumed work after the lockdown, the programme that began last week has been planned for small batches following COVID-19 precautions.

National Green Tribunal has also stressed on continuous awareness programmes.

“These are refresher session for around 90 minutes, in which the basic safety rules are reminded to foremen,” he added. The basic rule is to make use of sheds meant for specific purpose and not to violate it.

The foremen were told to employ skilled/experienced workers in critical activities.

Similarly, different types of chemicals should be stored separately.

The foremen were told not to exceed manpower limit and quantum of explosives.

“We are underlining the importance of working within the sheds and not under trees. Similarly, pellets should be dried in approved drying yards and not under direct sunlight to expedite the work,” he added.

The foremen have been cautioned against leaving residual chemical mixture for next day’s work. They have been asked to destroy them to avoid auto decomposing leading to accidents.

The foremen were also given booklets containing safety slogans. “We have printed them in Tamil so that it helps other workers too,” Mr. Sundaresan said.

Virudhunagar district administration has already formed five special teams comprising of officials from different departments to contain violation of safety norms in fireworks units.