April 04, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha and others paid homage to victims of ‘Perungamanallur massacre’ on the remembrance day on Wednesday. Floral tributes were paid at the memorial in Perungamanallur in Peraiyur taluk. On April 3, 1920, 16 persons from Piramalai Kallar community were shot dead and many others were tortured under detention for their opposition to the Criminal Tribes Act, 1911. The Act was repealed after Independence.

