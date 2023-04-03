ADVERTISEMENT

Perungamanallur massacre victims remembered

April 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and others paid homage to the victims of ‘Perungamanallur massacre’ on the remembrance day on Monday.

The Minister paid floral tributes at the memorial in Perungamanallur in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district. On April 3, 1920, 16 persons from Piramalai Kallar community were shot dead and many were tortured under detention for their opposition to the Criminal Tribes Act of 1911. The Act was repealed after Independence.

