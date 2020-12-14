Persons living with spinal cord injury seek specially designed vehicle

TIRUNELVELI

Persons living with spinal cord injury have appealed to the State Government to give them retrofitted scooter specially designed for those whose movement has been crippled by the spinal cord injury.

A group of people with spinal cord injury, who came to the Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition in this connection said the TVS Motors, after testing the retrofitted scooter on five different occasions in the presence of the persons living with spinal cord injury, finally designed a vehicle on January 3, 2019, which is suitable for the target group.

Hence, the government should give this finally designed battery-operated vehicle to the beneficiaries as they are now in need of somebody’s help to start the retrofitted scooter at least once in the morning. Moreover, authorized service centers for the vehicles should be identified in adequate number in every district.

The monthly assistance being given to the persons living with spinal cord injury should be increased to ₹ 5,000 and ensure 3% annual hike. Rehabilitation centers, hostels and entrepreneurship training for this group should be created in every district and treatment for the ailments being caused by the spinal cord injuries included in the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, they said.

Probe sought

Seeking impartial probe into the recently conducted examination, in which more than 98% students failed, a group of teacher training students submitted petition to the Collector on Monday.

The petitioners said results of the examinations that were conducted between September 21 and October 7 for the teacher training students showed that 98% of the candidates had failed in the examination. Even as COVID-19 lockdown was in force, the examination was organised continuously for 14 days without proper planning and without giving any time to prepare for the examination.

“Though many of us had done the examination very well, 98% students have failed in the exams. Since we suspect that the evaluation of the answer scripts has been done in a callous fashion, the State Government should order for an impartial probe into this scam by a team comprising Judges and the academicians not coming under the control of SCERT to bring out the truth. Moreover, the examination should be conducted afresh or the government should order for evaluation of our answer scripts again,” the petitioners said.

‘Grant aid’

Physically challenged S. Marimuthu of Thimmarajapuram submitted a petition seeking monthly assistance and artificial limb. After his son Veeramanikandan, the sole breadwinner of the family, died on August 16 last, the family is living with the free rice being given in the ration shop and also on rice being sold in ‘Amma Unavagam’.

“Though I submitted twice the petition seeking monthly assistance, I am yet to get the monetary help. Hence, I pray to the Collector to order for monthly assistance and an artificial limb for me,” said Mr. Marimuthu.