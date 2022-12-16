Perseverance helped police crack crime case

December 16, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Madurai

Perseverance by Madurai city police in patiently handling a man missing case of September helped them get a breakthrough that revealed the murder of a crime case accused R. Tamilarasan (25), by a gang, including two of his accomplices, recently.

Tamilarasan of Mukkampatti, who was living with his grandmother in J.J. Nagar, went missing on September 2. However, his father lodged a complaint only on September 27.

Anna Nagar police which registered a case of man missing could not find neither Tamilarasan nor his accomplice Akkini, who had taken him out from the house on the day.

“Since, both of them are involved in theft cases, the police were under the impression that they would be on the run to escape from the police from different stations,” said Anna Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Surakumaran.

Meanwhile, Akkini was caught by Kariyapatti police in a crime case.

When the city police enquired him, the team got suspicious with his body language though he claimed ignoranance of his missing.

“Though we could not extract any vital information from him, we had a strong suspicion on him,” the ACP added.

The police tracked a few others who were present with Tamilarasan and Akkini on September 2. “All these mobile phone signals were at a particular place under Othakadai police station limits,” the ACP said.

However, when the police went in search of another accomplice Periyasamy, he was already arrested by Othakadai police in December in a crime case.

When the police picked up three out of the other four persons, they spilled the bean.

Periyasamy had developed a grudge against Tamilarasan since he suspected that he had developed an illegal intimacy with his (Periyasamy’s wife) when Periyasamy was behind bars.

He planned to murder Tamilarasan, brought him to Kuruthur irrigation tank and assaulted him with sharp weapons. Later, after murdering him, the gang wrapped the body with several saris and dumped the body and his motorbike in a well.

The other gangsters, who had no other crime case against them, made the job of the police easy, as they narrated the sequences.

“After we questioned Akkini, in order to escape from the enquiry, he went to jail after committing a crime,” the officer said.