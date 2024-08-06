Perserverance, hard work bring success to UPSC aspirants, says Sub-Collector

Perservance and hard work can bring success for UPSC civil services aspirants, said Sub-Collector of Sivakasi N. Priya Ravichandran.

Giving a motivational talk at the UPSC Aspirants’ meet organised by Shankar IAS Academy and The Hindu at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College here on Tuesday, Ms. Priya said that becoming a civil servant opens up a lot of opportunities to serve the society.

“One signature of a Collector can bring in a sea change in the life of a common man,” she said. Similarly, it would give immense satisfaction to the civil servant if he or she is able to solve a major issue pertaining to the society. “One need not be the class-topper or rank-holder. Anyone can crack UPSC examination if he or she has the persevarance and hard work,” she added. Students should not get bogged down by initial failures.

Instead of self-doubting on the success, one needs to take the first step, set the goal and set out towards achieving it. “Revising the NCERT school textbook syllabus and regularly reading newspapers, especially the editorials of The Hindu, can help a lot in preparation of civil services examination,” she said.

Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy B. Arjun Nathan explained the exam pattern and syllabus of UPSC examination.

Manager of The Hindu Group S. Narayanan and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department P. Nagaraj were among those who were present. Over 1,300 students of the college took part in the event.

