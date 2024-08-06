GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Perserverance, hard work bring success to UPSC aspirants, says Sub-Collector

Published - August 06, 2024 06:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
How to do it: Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran gives a motivational talk at the UPSC Aspirants’ meet organised by Shankar IAS Academy and The Hindu at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College in Sivakasi on Tuesday.

How to do it: Sub-Collector N. Priya Ravichandran gives a motivational talk at the UPSC Aspirants’ meet organised by Shankar IAS Academy and The Hindu at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College in Sivakasi on Tuesday.

Perservance and hard work can bring success for UPSC civil services aspirants, said Sub-Collector of Sivakasi N. Priya Ravichandran.

Giving a motivational talk at the UPSC Aspirants’ meet organised by Shankar IAS Academy and The Hindu at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College here on Tuesday, Ms. Priya said that becoming a civil servant opens up a lot of opportunities to serve the society.

“One signature of a Collector can bring in a sea change in the life of a common man,” she said. Similarly, it would give immense satisfaction to the civil servant if he or she is able to solve a major issue pertaining to the society. “One need not be the class-topper or rank-holder. Anyone can crack UPSC examination if he or she has the persevarance and hard work,” she added. Students should not get bogged down by initial failures.

Instead of self-doubting on the success, one needs to take the first step, set the goal and set out towards achieving it. “Revising the NCERT school textbook syllabus and regularly reading newspapers, especially the editorials of The Hindu, can help a lot in preparation of civil services examination,” she said.

Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy B. Arjun Nathan explained the exam pattern and syllabus of UPSC examination.

Manager of The Hindu Group S. Narayanan and Head of Mechanical Engineering Department P. Nagaraj were among those who were present. Over 1,300 students of the college took part in the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.