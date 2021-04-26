Permit us to operate salons, say hairdressers

THENI/DINDIGUL

26 April 2021 21:17 IST

Hairdressers of Theni and Dindigul districts have submitted petitions at their Collectorates urging the State government to consider their plight and allow them to operate salons.

In the wake of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the government announced a series of restrictions that included closure of salons till further orders.

Advertising

Advertising

The hairdressers said the move would impact their livelihood. The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed last year had impacted them financially and a similar lockdown this year would further affect their livelihood.

They said that they were taken aback by the decision of the government.

Even the COVID-19 welfare schemes announced by the government last year did not reach all members of hairdressers associations. While only a few benefitted from the scheme, most of them had to suffer financially.

They urged the government to allow them to operate the salons and said they would abide by the COVID-19 guidelines.