‘Permit jewellery and textile shops to resume business’

Madurai

27 June 2021 20:28 IST

The State government must permit textile shops and jewellery shops to resume business, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) president N. Jegatheesan.

In a release, he said that TNCCI welcomed the idea of categorising the districts into three and permitting relaxations based on the severity of spread of COVID-19. However, the delay in not permitting textile and jewellery shops affected the livelihood of thousands of labourers. These units have suffered financially in the last two months. The public are also suffering as they cannot buy jewels and clothes for their functions.

Hence, the Chief Minister must grant special relaxation to open jewellery and textile shops, in compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.