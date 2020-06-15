‘Permit functions at marriage halls’

15 June 2020 20:07 IST

MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Video and Photographers Association have pressed for permission for functions at marriage halls with necessary safety precautions, which will help revive their business.

Association president P.A. Madheswaran said many photographers and videographers, who were depending on functions and weddings for their livelihoods had to suffer financially due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the association, many photographers had not registered themselves as unorganised workers with Labour Department, and hence they were not able to get the financial assistance extended by the government. An assistance of ₹2,000 must be given to them every month till their business revived, the release said.

Despite the moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India, many photographers who had borrowed money from financial institutions were being forced to repay their dues. The association urged the government to announce that photographers and videographers must not be forced to pay electricity and rental charges for their studios during the lockdown period. The rent could be collected in instalments later, it said.