‘Permit functions at marriage halls’

MADURAI
Members of Tamil Nadu Video and Photographers Association have pressed for permission for functions at marriage halls with necessary safety precautions, which will help revive their business.
Association president P.A. Madheswaran said many photographers and videographers, who were depending on functions and weddings for their livelihoods had to suffer financially due to COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the association, many photographers had not registered themselves as unorganised workers with Labour Department, and hence they were not able to get the financial assistance extended by the government. An assistance of ₹2,000 must be given to them every month till their business revived, the release said.
Despite the moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India, many photographers who had borrowed money from financial institutions were being forced to repay their dues. The association urged the government to announce that photographers and videographers must not be forced to pay electricity and rental charges for their studios during the lockdown period. The rent could be collected in instalments later, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath