‘Permission to lift alluvial soil from water bodies beyond applicants’ village limit may ruin the purpose’

Farmers have flagged the issue of change in norms for lifting alluvial soil from water bodies which, they fear, would destroy the purpose of using the soil for non-commercial needs.

N. Arun of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Association Coordination Committee said the change in norms that allowed the applicants to choose the water body from which they wished to lift the alluvial soil, even if it was outside their village limit.

“Previously, it was only within a certain limit an individual can take the soil and this made the officials ensure the actual purpose of the soil that was taken from the water bodies,” he noted.

But now, as anyone could choose the water body on their will, it could lead to lot of discrepancies, as the person lifting soil could use it for commercial purposes, he alleged.

“When there is certain limit fixed for everyone, from farmers to potter to public, they could not lift over the limit. But the problem with the current modification in rules is that a person learns about a good quality soil from outside his village, even 15km away from his place, he can choose that water body and take the soil from there,” he added.

So, the soil could be even sold by the individual for a price, which was against the rules, he noted.

Mr. Arun further said the officials could not monitor that person from a faraway place, and it could be left unchecked.

Farmers from Melur region in Madurai alleged that the absence of Tehsildar in their taluk has delayed the processing of approval for lifting alluvial soil from water bodies in their locality.

The announcement for seeking permission for lifting alluvial soil for farming, pottery and other general purposes was issued in June this year.

The online portal to submit the applications to get the approval of the concerned authority was opened on July 24 till August 24.

Mr. Arun, said the Melur Tahsildar was the person who was to peruse and approve the application he received from the residents of Melur taluk was on leave.

“Due to this, many farmers’ requests are still pending. As the rains have already started, it is uncertain how long we can take the soil from the water bodies, as it will soon get filled with water,” he added.

A senior revenue official said they would appoint an in-charge person for the post of the tehsildar to clear the applications for lifting the alluvial soil.