Permission from DEO mandatory for political parties, candidates to conduct election meetings

March 17, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Virudhunagar

All political parties and candidates should submit online applications seeking permission from the District Election Officer 48 hours earlier to conduct election meetings.

The applications must be submitted through https://suvidha.eci.gov.in

Meanwhile, election officials across the district have started to erase wall writings of political parties and remove their flag masts from public places. Similarly, all offices of MLAs have been locked and sealed.

After chairing a meeting with officials at Rajapalayam on Sunday, Collector and District Election Offficer V.P. Jayaseelan said political parties and candidates should provide details of public meetings such as venue and time in the prescribed format. Prior permission was a requisite to conduct public meetings.

Those seeking permission for using public address system in propaganda vehicles should get no-objection certificates from the police and the Regional Transport Office in order to get permission from the DEO The candidates would be allowed to use only box speakers and not cone speakers.

Those publishing election-related pamphlets and wall posters should publish the details of the printers and the publishers.

No wall writings, party flags, advertisement hoardings and wall posters and writing of slogans is allowed in the urban areas of Corporation, municipalities and town panchayats even with the permission from landlords of private land. In rural areas, wall graffiti, pasting of posters, writing of slogans should not be done on private land and buildings without the permission of the landlords.

No Government land or buildings should be used for erection of party flags, putting up hoardings and wall writings.

At the venues of propaganda meetings, the political parties/candidates should seek prior permission from the DEO for placing temporary hoardings and such materials should be removed immediately after the meetings get over.

In case of failure to remove the hoardings, the Government officials should remove them and the cost for the same would be included in the election expenditure of the candidate.

The Collector appealed to olitical parties and candidates to cooperate with the administration by strictly following the model code of conduct.

