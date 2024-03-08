GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Permission denied to hold wedding at Sivan Koil temple in Thoothukudi as bride had ‘Christian’ name

Temple authorities said they had asked the bride’s father to bring in documents to prove she was a Hindu but that he did not do so; the couple eventually held their ceremony just outside the temple

March 08, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the the Sri Sankararameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi, popularly known as ‘Sivan Kovil’

A view of the the Sri Sankararameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi, popularly known as ‘Sivan Kovil’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wedding was conducted in front of the Sri Sankararameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi, popularly known as ‘Sivan Kovil’, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials denied permission to hold the ceremony inside the shrine, as the bride’s name was Antony Divya.

‘Non-Hindus cannot enter Tamil Nadu temples beyond kodimaram‘, Madras High Court judge orders restrictions

 K. Kannan of Panaiyoor near Kulathur, and M. Antony Divya of Tharuvaikulam, got engaged recently and their wedding was slated to be held on March 7 at Sri Sankararameswarar Temple.

When the bride’s parents had submitted documents to the temple authorities for the conduct of the wedding at the temple some days earlier, the officials and the priests had told the bride’s father Murugan that the wedding could not be conducted in the temple as the bride has the Christian name ‘Antony’.

The couple, K. Kannan and Antony Divya, were denied permission to hols their wedding inside the Sri Sankararameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi

The couple, K. Kannan and Antony Divya, were denied permission to hols their wedding inside the Sri Sankararameswarar Temple in Thoothukudi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Even though some of the documents submitted by Mr. Murugan showed that Divya was a Hindu, her school certificates reportedly certified her as Christian. The temple authorities had reportedly told the parents that the wedding could be conducted at the temple only if the parents of the bride submitted documents establishing she was a Hindu. However, Mr. Murugan reportedly did not submit these documents.

When the families of the bridegroom Kannan and the bride came to Sri Sankararameswarar Temple on Thursday around 11 a.m. for the wedding, the temple authorities stood their ground.

Eventually, the families conducted the wedding in front of the temple.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / religion and belief / marriage

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.