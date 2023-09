September 03, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Madurai

Train No. 16127/16128 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express have been permanently augmented with one sleeper class coach and one general second class coach. The train now has 23 coaches.

The revised composition of the train is 1- AC two tier coach, 2- AC three tier coaches, 11- sleeper class coaches, 7- general second class coaches, 1- luggage-cum-brake van and 1- second class coach for differently-abled persons.

