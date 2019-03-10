MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 114.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 114.10 cusecs and a discharge of 170 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 45.95 ft (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined Periyar credit was 2,131 mcft.

Rainfall recorded at various stations at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 44, Sothuparai dam 39, Kodaikanal 23.4, Marudanathi dam 22.5, Periyar dam 19.4, Uthamapalayam 12.3, Vaigai dam 11.4, Thekkadi 6.8, Shanmuganathi dam 4, Gudalur 1.4 and Veerapandi 1, PWD officials said.