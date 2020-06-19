‘Periyar bus stand project to be completed by March 2021’

With 60% of work being completed at Periyar Bus Stand under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission, bus services will begin from the end of September. The bus stand and the shopping complex will become fully functional by the end of March 2021, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, after inspecting the Smart City projects, the Minister said that the construction of the bus stand and shopping complex was being carried out at a cost of ₹159 crore. The bus stand can accommodate 60 buses. The two-level underground parking lot can accommodate 400 cars and 5,000 two-wheelers. The shopping complex will also house around 450 shops. “Tourists who come to Madurai can buy products showcasing the heritage of the city from these shops,” he said.

The Minister also inspected the progress of other Smart City projects like the tourist plaza and heritage bazaar coming up at Jhansi Rani park at a cost of around ₹2 crore.

He also inspected the laying of heritage pathway at a cost of ₹16 crore. The pathway will run for around three kilometres and will connect 14 important monuments around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The project will replace bitumen road with paver blocks and will create pedestrian pathway on either side of the road, he said.

When asked about the inflow of large number of people from other districts, the Minister said that strict monitoring was being followed at district borders. “If anyone has entered the district without permission, we urge them to identify themselves so that they can be medically screened,” he said.

The Minister also lauded the civic body for their efforts to divert water from the Vaigai to Mariamman Teppakulam through Panaiyur channel.