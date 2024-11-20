Periyakulam Sub-Collector imposes penalty of ₹30.23 crore on quarry operators

Periyakulam Sub-Collector Rajat Beeton has imposed a fine of ₹30.23 crore on 58 quarry operators on charges of excess quarrying of rough stone, gravel and earth in Periyakulam sub-division.

He has also sent notices to the quarry operators asking them to pay ₹92.56 crore towards mineral cost for excessive minerals they had quarried, along with the seigniorage fee of ₹15.11 crore.

According to official sources, based on the case filed by a social activist Pethooran about large-scale irregularities by quarry operators, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had ordered an enquiry into it.

A technical team from Anna University was engaged to make an aerial survey of the quarries that were in operation since 2006 in the taluks of Theni, Periyakulam and Andipatti taluks.

Following the report of the technical team, the district administration found that the quarry operators had done excessive quarrying of rough stone to the extent of 17,19,185 cubic metres.

Similarly, gravel to the extent of 16,15,123 cubic metres and earth to the extent of 326 cubic metres were quarried over and above the permitted quantity.

With the Revenue Divisional Officer having the powers to impose penalties with regard to irregularities involving mineral minerals, the Sub-Collector, Periyakulam, has imposed the penalty and cost on the operators.

The quarry operators were sent the notices on October 28, 2024.

The operators can appeal before the District Collector, if they have any objection, within 30 days.