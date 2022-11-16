Periyakulam land scam: Suspended Tahsildar arrested by CB-CID

November 16, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Theni

Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday arrested Krishnakumar, a tahsildar of Periyakulam, in a case of giving patta to government land to individuals in Periyakulam Taluk in 2019.

A team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Saravanan, arrested him, who has been placed under suspension. He would be produced before the local court. Following complaints from the then Sub-Collector, Periyakulam, S.A. Rishab, the Theni District Crime Branch had registered three cases for forgery and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Among the booked were two former Revenue Divisional Officers, Anandi and Jayaprabha, and former Tahsildars, Rathinamala and Krishnakumar besides Deputy Tahsildars, VAO and Land Surveyors and beneficiaries including AIADMK functionary Annapraksh.

Subsequently, the cases were transferred to CB-CID. After having arrested nine persons in connection with the scam, involving land worth Rs. 10 crore, the CB-CID have arrested an officer in the rank of Tahsildar.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US