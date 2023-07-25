Periyakulam court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Inspector of Police

July 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THENI

Periyakulam Sub-Court in Theni district issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Inspector of Police, Ramanatham police station in Cuddalore district, for non-appearance in the court to tender evidence in a motor claims original petition (MCOP) case.

Subordinate Judge K. Mariappan also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the Inspector and directed the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, to deduct the fine amount from the salary of the officer.

When the MCOP case, filed in 2017, came up for hearing, the court took cognisance of the non-appearance of the Inspector to tender evidence in the case as per the petition filed by the Branch Manager of Oriental Insurance Company. Admitting the petition, the court had summoned the Inspector to appear on June 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector, who received the summons, failed to appear before the court on that day and also on July 4.

Consequently, the court had issued a show-cause notice, under Section 32 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking explanation for his non-appearance in the court.

The court had directed him to appear at 10.30 a.m. on July 25. Despite having received the notice, the Inspector failed to appear in the court. The court had also not received any explanation on his behalf.

The Judge said the Inspector had not respected the court order. Stating that the negligent attitude of the Inspector had affected the court proceeding in the case, the Judge said the court was constrained to impose the fine on him to ensure his appearance in the court.

The court ordered that the Inspector should be arrested and produced before the court. The hearing was adjourned till August 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.