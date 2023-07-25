HamberMenu
Periyakulam court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Inspector of Police

The police officer was also fined ₹5,000 for non-appearance to tender evidence in an MCOP case; Cuddalore SP asked to detect the amount from his salary

July 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Periyakulam Sub-Court in Theni district issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Inspector of Police, Ramanatham police station in Cuddalore district, for non-appearance in the court to tender evidence in a motor claims original petition (MCOP) case.

Subordinate Judge K. Mariappan also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the Inspector and directed the Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore district, to deduct the fine amount from the salary of the officer.

When the MCOP case, filed in 2017, came up for hearing, the court took cognisance of the non-appearance of the Inspector to tender evidence in the case as per the petition filed by the Branch Manager of Oriental Insurance Company. Admitting the petition, the court had summoned the Inspector to appear on June 12.

The Inspector, who received the summons, failed to appear before the court on that day and also on July 4.

Consequently, the court had issued a show-cause notice, under Section 32 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking explanation for his non-appearance in the court.

The court had directed him to appear at 10.30 a.m. on July 25. Despite having received the notice, the Inspector failed to appear in the court. The court had also not received any explanation on his behalf.

The Judge said the Inspector had not respected the court order. Stating that the negligent attitude of the Inspector had affected the court proceeding in the case, the Judge said the court was constrained to impose the fine on him to ensure his appearance in the court.

The court ordered that the Inspector should be arrested and produced before the court. The hearing was adjourned till August 18.

