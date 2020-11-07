Periyakulam agri varsity student bags first place in AIEEA

Theni

07 November 2020 20:41 IST

K. Kalieswari, a student of Horticultural College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Periyakulam, secured national first rank in horticulture discipline in the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) of undergraduate, postgraduate students in agriculture and allied subjects.

The examination for postgraduate admissions, conducted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was held through an online platform in September and the results were announced on November 2. The rank list for each subject was released on November 7.

A press release from the Horticultural College and Research Institute said that students from the college appeared for the examination in various disciplines like horticulture, plant sciences, entomology and physical sciences. Apart from Ms. Kalieswari, 30 more students from the college cleared the examination and are eligible to avail ICAR fellowships for PG programme, added the release.