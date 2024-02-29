Periodically inspect mining/stone crushing operations, take action at slightest deviation, HC directs authorities

February 29, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Apart from taking precautionary measures, the authorities should periodically inspect mining/stone crushing operations at regular intervals. On noticing the slightest deviation, stern action should be taken by the authorities, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2018 by O. Homerlal of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner complained that illegal quarrying operations were taking place in Kanniyakumari district, particularly near Western ghats and the quarried minerals were being transported to Kerala. He sought a direction to the authorities to take necessary action.

Pursuant to an earlier High Court direction, Kanniyakumari Collector submitted a report. It was submitted that 11 leases were granted for quarrying rough stone in Kanniyakumari district. Out of the 11 stone quarries, only six were in operation now. The quarry operations in eco-sensitive zones and areas were stopped. Steps were taken and CCTV cameras were installed, it was submitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan took cognisance of the report. The court observed that the authorities were duty bound to abide by the restrictions imposed by the statute, regulations and the rules.

The court observed that all stone crushing/mining activity in operation were pursuant to the fresh permits/licence granted. In case, the petitioner or any other person comes across any illegality being committed, then the same shall be reported to the authorities and the authorities should immediately act on the complaint, the court directed and disposed of the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.