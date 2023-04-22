Periodical clean-up drives will be focus says Corporation Commissioner

April 22, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As part of the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ campaign, Mayor J. Ilamathi flagged off a mass cleaning drive at Muthusamy tank on Natham Road here on Saturday which was World Earth Day.

The Mayor administered a pledge as part of the campaign, to college students, conservancy workers and Corporation officials. Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari was also present.

Similar clean-up drives were undertaken at Gopalasamudram tank and Siluvathur tank. Posters and flexes erected along the tanks were removed and the discarded solid waste, including plastic were collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

After segregation, 2,845 kg of wet waste and 285 kg of dry waste were taken to the micro-composting centres at Vedapatti, R.M. Colony and Anna Nagar, said Ms. Maheswari.

She said that efforts will be taken to stick to the yearly schedule given for the campaign. “Similar mass clean-up drives combined with awareness drive among the masses will be focused on every second and fourth Saturdays to ensure a clean city. The cooperation of the people in achieving a clean city is essential,” she added.

City Health Officer (in-charge) J. Sebastian noted that walkers and the public around the tanks are regularly urged to keep the premises clean. “Though the public must step up and maintain cleanliness,” he urged.

Further, awareness on the importance of segregation at the source – residences – was taken up across 48 wards, under the supervision of Councillors, as part of ‘My garbage, my responsibility’ initiative to ensure active participation of residents in regular removal of garbage to achieve a clean environment.

He added that the residents were briefed on segregating wet waste which includes food waste; dry waste which includes cardboard, worn-out slippers and clothes; and e-waste such as old computers, empty batteries etc. A few bus shelters, including ones on Thadikombu Road, Madurai Road, opposite the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital were spruced up.