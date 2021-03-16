Madurai

Periasami files papers for the eighth time

Former Minister I. Periasamy, DMK candidate for Athur constituency filing his papers in Athur near Dindigul on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

I. Periasami, the DMK candidate for Athur Assembly Constituency, filed his nomination before Returning Officer L. Rajasekar at the Taluk Office on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Periasami said he had been representing the constituency since 1989.

When a reporter pointed out that PMK candidate Thilaga Bama’s challenged him for a debate on Kudaganaru issue, Mr. Periasami said he was ready to debate on it even with her leader Ramadoss.

Later, he explained that the DMK had strived hard for a consensus on the Kudaganaru issue. The AIADMK had only messed it up with the farmers. “The day DMK president M K Stalin assumes charge as the CM, the issue will be resolved in no time,” he said and added that he can discuss the issue threadbare with people with knowledge about the Kudaganaru.

Eight candidates had filed nominations in Didnigul district.

