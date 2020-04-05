Perfume factories come to the rescue of jasmine farmers

With a total of 10 tonnes of jasmine flowers from Madurai being transported to perfumeries in Nilakottai and Coimbatore, farmers are finally relieved about receiving at least 10% of their income.

President, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce N. Jegadeesan, who is also involved in jasmine export said that flowers were unfortunately not classified as an essential commodity by the State government, leaving several jasmine farmers in despair.

President of Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Malar Makkal Nala Sangam, ‘Pookadai’ S. Ramachandran said that over 20 tonnes of flowers went waste daily between March 25 and March 28.

“Several farmers complained to officials from the Horticulture department, seeking some sort of relief. Collective effort and the persistence efforts made by Collector T. G. Vinay helped us,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The Collector said that the Madurai district administration coordinated with Dindigul, to open three perfume factories there.

“We procured inter-district permit for vehicles to pick up flowers from areas like Usilampatti, Chellampatti and Sedapatti to head to Nilakottai. Farmers in Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram sent their flowers in a shipment to Coimbatore,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Now, at least 10 tonnes of flowers make their way to these factories everyday.

Similar steps must be taken to ensure that other flowers like roses and ‘samanthi’ were also transported, he added.