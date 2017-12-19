Perennial repairs annoy road users

On October 15, a pipeline on the newly-laid New Natham Road burst and water overflowed, causing inconvenience to the public, besides damaging the road.

It is more than two months now and still the spot has not been relaid by the Corporation. Another spot near the Collector’s Bungalow has also been dug up for repairing a pipeline.

M. Azad Khan, who rides his two-wheeler every day along the Chokkikulam-Iyer Bungalow stretch, says loose stones, dug up soil and uneven surface of the road make for a difficult ride. M. Kalavathi, another regular, says it is the third time that a metal barricade has been placed on the road near the Collector’s camp office where repairs are taking place for over a week.

The Bharathi Ula Road junction has also been damaged due to underground cable laying work. Lack of coordination among government agencies has resulted in this mess on the newly-laid road. “The work should have been taken up before the road was relaid,” a police officer said. Since the dug-up portions are not closed properly, vehicle users have to endure a bumpy ride.

According to a corporation official, the road restoration work will be completed in 10 days. “The earth removed from the spot near Dean’s Quarters is yet to settle and in a week’s time re-laying work will start. We are taking precaution as it is a busy road, it may cave in,” the official said, adding high water pressure led to bursting of pipes at many places.