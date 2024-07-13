GIFT a SubscriptionGift
People’s will to fight against BJP government has become stronger: MP Su. Venkatesan

Published - July 13, 2024 11:18 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
MP Su. Venkatesan delivering an address at the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association 50th year celebration event in Madurai on Saturday.

MP Su. Venkatesan delivering an address at the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association 50th year celebration event in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Though people are aware that the situation of the country is at its worst, their will to fight against it has also increased tremendously, said Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan.  

Speaking at the 50th year celebration of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) here on Saturday, Mr. Venkatesan, commented on the Lok Sabha speaker’s partiality towards treating the members of the House despite being in a position to act neutrally.  

“Though people were troubled by the BJP alliance coming to power for the third time, they were happy than ever before when they saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi drinking water 13 times not able to withstand the questions raised by the opposition parties,” he added.  

TNPWAA has travelled a long journey in educating the people of the State in fighting the fascist and conservative powers, he added. “The members of the association, each of them expertise in any of the one art forms did not just stop with that one particular art, but equally and vigorously contributed to all the popular art forms like music, drama, poems, cinema, among others in propagating their ideas of equality and liberty,” Mr. Venkatesan noted.  

The current BJP government has put all its efforts into distorting the people’s progressive nature through their conservative policies and behaviour, he added.  

“We are the people working together as a cultural forum aim to help people regain their secular and progressive nature through various art forms which are understandable by the common people,” Mr. Venkatesan said.  

Writers S. Tamilselvan, Aadhavan Dheetchanya, Arunan, actress Rohini, among others also delivered speeches at the 50th celebration event.  

