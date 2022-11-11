Madurai

People’s Watch welcomes Supreme Court judgment 

Human Rights Organisation -- People’s Watch -- has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment ordering the immediate release of six life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a press statement, Executive Director of People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne said that at the Universal Periodic Review (UPR-IV) on human rights held at the UN, several countries insisted on a moratorium on the death penalty in India.

The decision of the Supreme Court will give way to the request made by several countries to India, he said.

The Supreme Court should also order the release of the associates of Veerappan who are languishing in prison, he said.


