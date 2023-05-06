May 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The People’s Watch executive director and advocate Henri Tiphagne has issued an open letter and joined issue with the IPS officers’ association president Abash Kumar, here on Saturday.

Last month, Mr Abash Kumar had in an open letter appealed to the media to refrain from publishing articles in connection with IPS officer Balveer Singh (ASP), who had been charged with harming suspects by pulling their teeth and other forms of custodial torture in Ambasamudram sub-division in Tirunelveli district.

In this regard, Mr Henri had stated in his letter that the statement of Mr Abash Kumar was entirely new for Tamil Nadu. When issues related to police custodial violence were emerging in the State, no one, under the banner of “the IPS Officers’ Association’ had intervened. “It is the first time we have seen such an intervention. We are also surprised to see such a report in the name of the IPS Officers’ Association,” he said.

The IPS officers’ Association, through the open letter has attempted to save their member and fellow IPS officer, Mr. Balveer Singh. But representing the public and the “innocent” victims, Mr Henri said that they had a doubt as to why the association had not raised concern about the slackness in the prosecution and based on the Police Standing Order probe conducted by the Sub-Collector Cheranmahadevi or the High level inquiry by the IAS officer P Amutha.

Till now, the inquiry reports have not been made public, he said and sought response from Mr Abash Kumar as to why they had not expressed apprehension or concern about the same.