A candlelight vigil, an initiative of People’s Watch, was held in front of Madurai district court on Monday.

People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said if anything goes wrong in the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections, which is to take place on Tuesday, there will be protests across the country. The election results should reflect the genuine aspirations of the people, he said. Students, activists, and advocates took part in the vigil.

